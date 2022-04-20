Iran asks Afghan rulers to identify and punish those responsible for Kabul bombings

TEHRAN - Iran has condemned massive blasts at a boys' high school in a Shia-dominated Kabul district, asking Afghan officials to quickly “identify and punish” those responsible for such a heinous act.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh slammed Takfiri terrorists for perpetrating another atrocity in Afghanistan and pouring the blood of innocent youths.

“The anti-religion terrorists did not even observe the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

Three massive explosions slammed through two educational facilities in western Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least six people and injuring another 25.

Two back-to-back bombings hit the high school in Kabul's western district, which is inhabited by the Shia Hazarah population. Earlier in the day, another explosion rocked a nearby tuition center.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the incident, analysts suspect it was carried out by the terrorist group Daesh.

Between September and December 2021, the group claimed responsibility for a series of assaults in Hazara-dominated neighborhoods of west Kabul, mostly magnetic bombs targeting civilian automobiles.

Between 2014 and 2019, the group committed massive explosions in Afghanistan against the oppressed Shia Hazara people.