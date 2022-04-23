TPO to hold exhibition on export capacities of SMEs

TEHRAN – Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) of Iran is going to hold an exhibition for introducing the capacities of the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in late June, the TPO portal reported.

To be held during June 26-29, the exhibition is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Iran Small Industries, and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), and Iran International Exhibition Company (IIEC).

