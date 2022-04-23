What’s in Tehran art galleries

* A collection of paintings by Saba Safa is currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

Entitled “Unlimited”, the exhibit will be running until May 3 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Sahel Yahyai are on view in an exhibition at Sheis Gallery.

The exhibit will run until May 4 at the gallery located at Shirzad Alley near Daneshju Park.

* Zahra Soltaninejad is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Alien 2”, the exhibition will run until May 2 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* A collection of paintings by Mohammad Siahqalam is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Featured Artists” will be running until May 3 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Ali Ganjavi is showcasing his latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery 1.

In addition, O Gallery 2 is also playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Armin Ebrahimi.

The exhibitions will run until May 9 at the galleries located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Paintings by Shokufeh Karimi are on display in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Snake and Pomegranate” will continue until May 13 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.

* A collection of paintings by Ruzbeh Nemati-Sharif is on view in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

The exhibit named “Immortal Ending” will continue until May 9 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.



Calligraphic painting

* Calligraphic paintings by Mohammad Bozorgi Azra Aqiqi, Fereidun Aav and Alireza Astaneh are on view in an exhibition at Negar Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until May 10 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.



Print/painting

* Zhinus Gallery is hosting an exhibition of prints and paintings by Elham Qaderi.

Entitled “Joy of Life”, the exhibit runs until April 27 at the gallery located at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.



Sculpture

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an online exhibition of sculpture by Amir Hesari.

The exhibition can be viewed at golestangallery.com until April 27.



Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks in different media by Hamid Sheikh, Najmeh Mohammadi, Taqi Bohluli, Atusa Atai, Ali Pirani, Azita Moradi and several other artists is underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Idea” will run until April 27 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

