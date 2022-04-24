Barij Essence start Asian Women's Club Volleyball C’ship on high

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball club Barij Essence swept past Kyrgyzstan VC in straight sets (25-14, 25-14, 25-7) in the opening match of the 2022 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Sunday.

Barij Essence are scheduled to play Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute on Monday.

The tournament is being held in Semey, Kazakhstan, from April 24 to 30.

Kazakhstan’s Altay and Kuanysh, Barij Essence of Iran, Thailand’s Diamond Food–Fine Chef Sport Club, Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute and Kyrgyzstan compete against one another in the single round-robin competition.

Japanese volleyball team JT Marvelous withdrew from the competition due to the COVID-19 infection among their team members and Kazakhstan’s Kuanysh replaced the team.