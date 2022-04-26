Barij Essence fall short against Thai side in Asian Women's Club Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball club Barij Essence lost to Thailand’s Diamond Food–Fine Chef Sport Club in straight sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-21) in the 2022 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Tuesday.

Barij Essence had defeated Kyrgyzstan VC and Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute in their last two matches.

“We need to change the mentality of our players. They have to believe in their capabilities,” Barij coach Fatemeh Shaban Khamseh said.

“We want to do our utmost best in the next two matches,” she added.

The Iranian side, spearheaded by captain and opposite spiker Mahsa Kadkhoda, will play Kazakhstan’s Altay on Thursday.

Kazakhstan’s Altay and Kuanysh, Barij Essence of Iran, Thailand’s Diamond Food–Fine Chef Sport Club, Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute and Kyrgyzstan compete against one another in the single round-robin competition.