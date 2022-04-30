Kuanysh win Asian Women's Club Volleyball C’ship, Barij come fourth

  1. Sports
April 30, 2022 - 17:14

TEHRAN – Kazakhstan’s Kuanysh claimed the title of the 2022 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship.

Kuanysh defeated their compatriot Altay 3-2 (24-26, 21-25, 30-28, 25-23, 15-6) in the final match.

Barij Essence finished in fourth place after losing to Thailand’s Diamond Food 3-1 (20-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-21) in the bronze medal match.

The Iranian team suffered four loses and earned two wins in the tournament.

The tournament was held in Semey, Kazakhstan, from April 24 to 30.

Related News

Tags

Leave a Comment

7 + 4 =