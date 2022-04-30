Kuanysh win Asian Women's Club Volleyball C’ship, Barij come fourth

TEHRAN – Kazakhstan’s Kuanysh claimed the title of the 2022 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship.

Kuanysh defeated their compatriot Altay 3-2 (24-26, 21-25, 30-28, 25-23, 15-6) in the final match.



Barij Essence finished in fourth place after losing to Thailand’s Diamond Food 3-1 (20-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-21) in the bronze medal match.



The Iranian team suffered four loses and earned two wins in the tournament.



The tournament was held in Semey, Kazakhstan, from April 24 to 30.