Barij Essence beaten by Kuanysh in Asian Women's Club Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Kazakhstan’s Kuanysh defeated Barij Essence in straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-17) in the 2022 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Friday.

Barij Essence have previously lost to Thailand’s Diamond Food–Fine Chef Sport Club, and Kazakhstan’s Altay.

The Iranian team started the campaign with two 3-0 wins over Kyrgyzstan VC and Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute.

Kazakhstan’s Altay and Kuanysh, Barij Essence of Iran, Thailand’s Diamond Food–Fine Chef Sport Club, Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute and Kyrgyzstan compete against one another in the single round-robin competition in Semey, Kazakhstan from April 24 to 30.