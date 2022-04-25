Barij Essence earn second win in Asian Women's Club Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball club Barij Essence defeated Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute straight sets (25-20, 25-15, 25-16) in the 2022 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Monday.

Aytak Salamat scored a match-high 19 points for the Iranian team at the 5,000-seater Abay Arena Cultural and Sports Complex in Semey, Kazakhstan.

Barij Essence started the campaign with a 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan VC on Sunday.

The Iranian side, spearheaded by captain and opposite spiker Mahsa Kadkhoda, will play Thailand’s Diamond Food–Fine Chef Sport Club on Tuesday.

“I am satisfied with my girls’ performance because Uzbek side played well and made us in trouble. We will do our best against the Thai side on Tuesday,” Barij coach Fatemeh Shaban Khamseh said.

Kazakhstan’s Altay and Kuanysh, Barij Essence of Iran, Thailand’s Diamond Food–Fine Chef Sport Club, Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute and Kyrgyzstan compete against one another in the single round-robin competition.