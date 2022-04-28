Altay sweep past Barij Essence in Asian Women's Club Volleyball C’ship

TEHRAN – Kazakhstan’s Altay swept past Barij Essence in straight sets (25-11, 25-9, 25-10) in the 2022 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Thursday.

Barij Essence had lost to Thailand’s Diamond Food–Fine Chef Sport Club in straight sets on Tuesday.

The Iranian team started the campaign with a 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan VC and also defeated Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute.

Kazakhstan’s Altay and Kuanysh, Barij Essence of Iran, Thailand’s Diamond Food–Fine Chef Sport Club, Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh State Pedagogical Institute and Kyrgyzstan compete against one another in the single round-robin competition in Semey, Kazakhstan from April 24 to 30.