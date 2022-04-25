Iran’s military chief denounces Afghanistan bombings

TEHRAN - Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, issued a message on Sunday sharply slamming the recent serial bombings in Afghanistan, calling for expedient measures to bring the perpetrators to justice and identify the root causes of such attacks.

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved families, General Baqeri said,

“Adoption of expedient measures as well as serious and practical steps ... to discover the reasons and causes of such disasters in addition to identification and categorical punishment of those groups and elements that are behind them is a necessity,” Baqeri said in his message, according to Press TV.

He added that the perpetrators of such terrorist acts have targeted the “security of this Islamic land, including its schools, mosques and [other] religious locations in line with the evil strategy of the White House and enemies of the Grand Prophet [of Islam].”

Afghanistan has been in turmoil since the Taliban took power again in August 2021 amid a chaotic U.S. troop withdrawal from the war-torn country.

Taliban was ruling Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 before its regime was toppled by the U.S. following the September 11 attacks.

Since the August 2021, the country has been the scene of recurrent terrorist attacks, some of which have been claimed by the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group.

In the latest deadly attack in Afghanistan, at least 33 Afghan people, including children, were killed and 43 others wounded when an explosion tore through a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz on Friday.

It came only a day after a bombing at a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif killed at least 31 worshipers and injured more than 80 to mark the second major attack on the Shia Hazara community in Afghanistan in a week.

At least five people were killed and several dozen others injured in an earlier explosion that hit a Shia mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif on the same day.

Meanwhile, at least six people were killed and 25 others were injured after three huge explosions ripped through the Abdul Rahim Shaheed high school and near the Mumtaz education center in western Kabul on Tuesday.

In a Tuesday post on his Twitter account, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh lashed out at Takfiri terrorists for committing another crime in Afghanistan and shedding the blood of innocent teenagers.

The “anti-religion” terrorists, he said, “did not even observe the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan.”