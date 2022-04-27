Tehran, Moscow to develop transportation ties

TEHRAN - Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi, who traveled to Moscow on top of a delegation on Tuesday night, has announced the two countries' determination for expanding transport ties.

As reported by the portal of the Transport Ministry, Qasemi made the remarks upon arrival in Moscow, saying that he's going to have important meetings with Russian officials including his counterpart.

Mentioning his meeting with the Russian transport minister, he said: “In this meeting, we will discuss various topics, including transportation issues, while finalizing previous agreements in the field of rail, sea, road, and air transportation are also on the agenda.”

Increasing the number of flights, activating the two countries' ports, agreement for the operation of the rail corridor from Chabahar Port to Russia, and signaling of Incheh boroun-Garmsar railway are also on the minister's agenda during this visit.

Referring to the north-south railway corridor in Iran, the official stated: “The north-south corridor is connected [with Russia] at two points and Russia can be connected directly to the Persian Gulf via Incheh Boroun railway. We are also connected via Jolfa and Nakhchivan.”

Iran and Russia have been taking serious measures for increasing relations in all areas, especially in the economy and trade.

Back in January, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Islamic Republic and Russia have reached an agreement to boost the trade between the two countries up to $10 billion.

However, according to the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce. Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) resolving transportation is a prerequisite for the development of Iran-Russia economic relations.

Speaking in a meeting with Vladimir Obydenov, chairman of the Russian-Iranian Business Council (RIDS) earlier this month, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie said: “To send their goods to Russia, Iranian traders have to pass through third countries, which always cause hardships for them.”

