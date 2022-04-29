Tehran, Baghdad reach agreement on settling gas debt

TEHRAN - Iraq’s Acting Electricity Minister Adel Karim announced reaching an agreement with Iran on settling his country’s gas debts to the Islamic Republic, IRIB reported.

Karim made the remarks following his recent visit to Iran during which he met with Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji.

According to the official, in his visit to Tehran, Iran has agreed to increase its gas exports to Iraq during summer in return for the Arab country’s repaying of its gas dues to Iran.

Karim arrived in Tehran on top of a delegation on Wednesday and was received by Oji upon arrival.

During the mentioned meeting, the two sides had stressed the need for the expansion of mutual ties.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji (L) and Iraq’s Acting Electricity Minister Adel Karim