Iran weighing up friendly with Canada

TEHRAN – Iran football federation is weighing up to arrange a friendly match with Canada football team.

Iran and Canada both qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will have to play warm-up matches as part of preparation for the prestigious event.

Iran are pitted against England, the U.S. and one of Ukraine, Scotland or Wales in Group B.

Canada are in Group F along with Belgium, Croatia, and Morocco.

Given the long-distance trip, the Iranian team would rather play more than one team.

Ecuador football team are also a candidate for the friendly.