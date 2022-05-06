No place for weapons of mass destruction in Islamic approach: IRGC chief

TEHRAN – Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps General Hossein Salami has said that weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) have no place in Islamic teachings.

He said that weapons of mass destruction, as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed out, do not have any place in the Islamic approach, indicating that this is not a tactical decision, but a religious ruling.

General Salami made the remarks during the closing ceremony of the Holy Quran competitions of the Revolution Guards, which was held on Thursday in the Holy Razavi Shrine in the city of Mashhad.

The senior commander added that nuclear weapons, as a type of weapons of mass destruction, do not have any status in the Islamic system, noting that the true religion does not support resorting to this approach in confronting the enemy, Al Alam reported.

He added that the Leader announced this position to confront the world powers that possess nuclear weapons, and he decided, in the context of complying with the teachings of the Holy Quran, to ban the use of weapons of mass destruction.

“This approach is an indication that His Eminence grew up in the presence of the Holy Quran,” General Salami said of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.