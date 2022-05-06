Star-studded Paykan ready for Asian Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball club Paykan officially announced the signing of four volleyball starts for the 2022 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship.

The Tehran based club have signed Modena Volley outside hitter Earvin N'Gapeth and opposite spiker Nimir Abdel-Aziz for the competition.

Paykan have also signed Fenerbahce HDI Sigorta setter Saeid Marouf and middle blocker Mohammad Mousavi.

The tournament will be held in Tehran, Iran, from May 14 to 20.

Al Rayyan of Qatar, Kazakhstan’s Taraz, Nakhon Ratchasima QminC from Thailand, Japanese Suntory Sunbirds, Iraqi team Al Bahri, Uzbek Telecom from Uzbekistan, and Iranian teams Paykan and Shahdabi will compete for the title.

The winners of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship will qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.