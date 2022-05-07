Armaghani shortlisted for Iran basketball hotseat

TEHRAN – Saeid Armaghani has been reportedly shortlisted for Iran national basketball team hotseat.

The 60-year-old coach, who currently lives in Hungary, is a candidate to replace Mostafa Hashemi.

Armaghani headed Iran in 2001/2 and has also worked in Hungarian clubs Vasas SC and Óbudai Kaszások.

Iran are second in Group D of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification.

The Persians are scheduled to meet Kazakhstan and Syria on July 1 and 4 respectively.