Armaghani shortlisted for Iran basketball hotseat
May 7, 2022 - 13:41
TEHRAN – Saeid Armaghani has been reportedly shortlisted for Iran national basketball team hotseat.
The 60-year-old coach, who currently lives in Hungary, is a candidate to replace Mostafa Hashemi.
Armaghani headed Iran in 2001/2 and has also worked in Hungarian clubs Vasas SC and Óbudai Kaszások.
Iran are second in Group D of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification.
The Persians are scheduled to meet Kazakhstan and Syria on July 1 and 4 respectively.
