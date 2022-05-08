Navy, academic center sign MOU on Makran coasts

TEHRAN— In a ceremony on Sunday, Iran’s Naval Force and the Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research, known as Jahad-e Daneshgahi in Persian, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for mutual cooperation.

The ceremony, held at the Navy Command Headquarters, was attended by Navy chief Admiral Shahram Irani and Jahad-e Daneshgahi director Hamid Reza Tayebi.

The memorandum was signed to enhance cooperation in the field of education, health and technology as well as utilization of internal capacities of the Navy and Jahad-e-Daneshgahi to develop maritime economy.

Cooperation for the development of Makran shores and creating more capacities in the region was another issue mentioned in the MOU.

“The foundation of the Navy is based on the orders of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who has a distinct view on the development of the Makran coast. Therefore, achieving this strategic goal requires education and attention to development,” Admiral Irani stated, speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony.

He added the Navy can take an effective step on developing Makran coasts through cooperation.

“Of course, the focus is on the residents of these areas, and we are trying to take effective measures in these areas with the cooperation of other organizations,” Irani stated.

Referring to the services of the naval force of the army to the people and its timely presence in case of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, Admiral Irani said that in the events that have taken place, the Navy has been a pioneer in serving the people.

“We are working with Jahad-e- Daneshgahi to improve the level of training and capabilities of our forces to serve the people and, of course, to be more effective,” the Navy chief noted.