Iran providing maritime security in cooperation with regional states: Navy chief 

TEHRAN - There is no doubt that Iran will ensure the highest possible level of maritime security in cooperation with the countries of the region, the commander of the Iranian Navy has said, noting that there is no place for enemies in the region and there is no justification for insisting on their presence.

“Submarines have the highest level of technology, and today the naval force of the Islamic Republic's army is proud of having the highest level of technology in the subsurface field and uses that in practice,” Admiral Shahram Irani said on Friday on the sidelines of his visit to the 12th Exhibition of Maritime Industries and Navigation.

He added, “Having the highest level of modern technologies in the world is one of the requirements…. To achieve this goal, in addition to the ability of the sacrificing forces, we use without any restrictions the capabilities of knowledgeable companies in the relevant fields.”

Irani pointed out that the navy always uses all the country's capabilities to build its equipment, according to Al Alam.

“Today, this force is at a high level in terms of readiness and combat capability, and the capabilities of its basic sciences, training and vitality in the subsurface, surface and air fields have reached such an extent that major naval powers are conducting joint maneuvers with us today,” the admiral boasted.

He said, “Sea is a complex sector, and if a country conducts joint exercises and maneuvers with another country, it will undoubtedly accept its ability and capabilities.”

The commander went on to say that Iranians have always extended a hand of friendship to all and have always been and will always be supporters of peace and friendship.

“Enemies have no place in the region and there is no justification for insisting on their presence. We advise the enemies not to encroach, and we will undoubtedly work to ensure the highest possible level of maritime security and safety in cooperation with the countries of the region,” he remarked.

Regarding the 12th Exhibition for Maritime Industries and Navigation, the commander of the Army’s Navy said, “Despite all the restrictions, a good exhibition was held, and its difference from previous exhibitions is the response of those concerned to the directives of the Leader of the Revolution and giving the opportunity for knowledge-based companies to introduce their capabilities.”

The remarks came amid ongoing efforts to modernize Iran’s naval capabilities. On Saturday, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani unveiled plans to update and modernize Iran’s naval fleet in proportion to regional threats, according to Tasnim.

He paid a visit to the coastal province of Hormozgan in southern Iran to observe the process of manufacturing the latest homegrown destroyers, military vessels and submarines.

Highlighting Iran’s geopolitical position in the region and the strategic importance that the Persian Gulf has for the Islamic Republic, he said, “The Defense Ministry will update and furnish the naval fleet of the Armed Forces proportional to the needs of the Armed Forces and the regional threats across all territorial waters.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the presence of aliens and the ultra-regional forces as the cause of insecurity in the region,” the defense minister added.

“Our message for the region and the world is peace and tranquility. On the other hand, we believe that regional peace and stability will be achievable with the presence and cooperation of all countries of the region,” the general stated.

Reaffirming the Defense Ministry’s commitment to promoting defense power in all spheres, particularly the naval power, Brigadier General Ashtiani stressed that military forces would not hesitate about protecting the Iranian nation’s interests and countering threats.

He also noted that the Navy’s operational power is not confined to a specific region anymore, as the Iranian servicemen can have access to all high seas in any part of the world.

In a decree in August 2021, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei appointed Rear Admiral Irani as the Navy chief. At the times he stressed the need for “serious and decent efforts to exploit the capacities” of the Navy, Army and other military forces for “jihadi and revolutionary progress” of the Armed Forces, according to Tasnim.