IRGC chief: Army-IRGC unity has disappointed and angered foes

TEHRAN- In a congratulatory message to Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi on Sunday, the chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami praised the “unity” and “empathy” between the Army and the IRGC, saying such a spirit has “disappointed and angered” the enemies of the Islamic Republic.

Army Day is held every year on Farvardin 29, which fell on April 18 this year.

Major General Salami also said Iran's enemies, particularly the United States and the Zionist regime, are afraid to take military adventure against Iran because of the Army's invincible might.

“There is no doubt that the enemies’ front, particularly the Zionist regime and the United States and its wicked regional and extra-regional allies, do not dare think or even dream of making any attacks against the Islamic Iran due to its Army’s advanced and deterrent strength,” he noted.

General Salami emphasized that the Army's power was the result of a long history of sacrifices made to protect the country's independence, territorial integrity, and national interest in the 44 years since the inception of Islamic Revolution, particularly during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (a term used to refer to Saddam Hussein's eight years of imposed war against Iran in the 1980s).

He went on to say that the Iranian Army's outstanding bravery throughout the Iraqi-imposed war was evidenced by the Army's efforts, technologically sophisticated defensive and military capabilities, and clever deterrence against any threats.

In a glorious military parade on Monday, Army infantry and armored troops, airborne helicopters, air force fighters, air defense weaponry, defensive systems, and navy equipment mounted on military vehicles marched in front of a platform where key government and military leaders watched the parade.

President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi addressed the ceremony, warning the Zionist regime that any “tiniest” move against Iran's interests would make Israel's “center” a target for the Iranian Armed Forces.

“The message to the Zionist regime is that if you seek to normalize relations with the countries of the region, you should know that your tiniest move is not hidden from the eyes of our armed forces and our intelligence and security forces,” Raisi pointed out.

The military parade was held in southern Tehran near the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini, the Islamic Republic's founder.

“Just know that if the slightest move on your part occurs against our nation, our armed forces will target the center of the Zionist regime, and the power of our armed forces will not leave you at rest,” President Raisi added.

