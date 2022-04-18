Iran Army displays drones, missile systems, electronic warfare equipment

TEHRAN - On the occasion of the National Day of the Iranian Army, the Air Defense Forces displayed their new equipment and achievements in the field of radar and reconnaissance systems, electronic warfare, drones, different types of missiles and command and control systems.

Fars News reported that the equipment and achievements of the Air Defense Forces, which were displayed on the Iranian Army Day, are as follows:

Drones of the models: Mohajer 6, Karrar, Nasser, Kayan 1, Kayan 2, Arash, Omid, Mohajer 4.

Missile and radar systems: the Majid missile system, portable CPC system, TM wheel COS ICT system, Damavand system, S300 loader system, Sayyad Communications vehicle system, S200 missile launcher, Sayyad 3 and 4 missile systems, Talash missile launcher, Joshan missile system radar, Radtla 15 Khordad system, Command control system, Bavar 373 missile system, Mersad 16 system equipped with Shalamcheh 2 missile, Hadi radar system, the Kavosh radar system, Mersad 15 missile system, Kavosh system operations room, Khatam system to direct fire, and Skycard system’s radar.

Also on Monday, the latest drone of the Iranian army, dubbed Kaman 22, was unveiled for the first time in Tehran.

The Kaman 22 unmanned aerial vehicle of the army is considered a strategic and multi-tasking aircraft. And it is the first giant combat drone of the Iranian army, and it can fly for 24 hours continuously, and its operational range is three thousand kilometers.

The Kaman 22 drone can fly up to an altitude of 8,000 meters and is capable of carrying all types of ammunition, laser-guided missiles and smart missiles. It also has the ability to monitor, control, gather information and photograph distant targets, according to Al Alam.

It weighs 1.5 tons and carries 300 kilograms of weapons and ammunition. It is equipped with combat weapons, cameras and electronic warfare equipment. It was designed according to the operational specifications required by the Air Force of the Army, and it carries 4 bombs of the Qaem class, in addition to two smart missiles, and it was also equipped with the X-Band jamming system.

This unmanned aircraft is similar to the American aircraft MQ9 and is currently undergoing the final testing stage, and the Iranian army has used it so far in the operations of guidance, control and monitoring of the maneuver area.

It is 6.5 meters long, two and a half meters high, and has a wingspan of 17 meters, and its range has increased by 2,000 kilometers compared to its prototypes.

Iran also unveiled the surface-to-surface Fat’h 360 and Labeik missiles as well as the Dezful and Majid air defense systems on Monday.

They were unveiled as the Iranian Army held an annual military parade near the shrine of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran.

Speaking during the military parade, President Ebrahim Raisi said if Israel commits the slightest military adventure against Iran, the Islamic Republic will respond at the heart of the Zionist regime.

The 29th of Farvardin (the first month of the Iranian calendar year) was named Army Day by the founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini. Raisi said Imam Khomeini made a wise decision for naming such a day.

Raisi said, "The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran loves God and is the friend of the people and left its best manifestation of insight in February 1979 in allegiance to Imam Khomeini and alliance with the people."

The president said that the Army also shone very brightly during the Sacred Defense.

Iran refers to resistance against the invasion of Saddam Army against Iran in the 1980s as Sacred Defense.

"The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran has also left famous figures among the martyrs who are a source of pride for all of us and what remains of the army in our minds has become a lasting model for ages and generations and will never be forgotten," Raisi pointed out.

Referring to the unity of all military forces under the command of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Raisi said, "Empathy and unity of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and our Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, as two powerful arms of the Commander-in-Chief, and cooperation of these two and other forces are a model in various fields in the country."

Pointing out that the Armed Forces have significant capabilities, the president stated, "The most central capability of the Armed Forces of our country is having sincere, faithful and spiritual-oriented personnel in the field of confrontation with the enemy."

"Our armed forces are experienced, skilled, disciplined, and revolutionary and have a valuable spirit of defending the holy system of the Islamic Republic and obeying the orders of the Supreme Command of the Armed Forces," he said, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

Raisi noted, "The armed forces rebuilt themselves after the imposed war so that today Iran is famous not only in the region but also in the world."

The president continued, "Our proud army used the opportunity of sanctions in the best way to be self-sufficient and empowered, and today our country's military industry, including the army, is in the best condition."

Raisi said, "Today, the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is with the people and among the people, not only in the field of confrontation with the enemy, but in all areas."

The president added, "During the Corona pandemic, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran used all its health and medical capacities to serve the people, and has always been at the service of the people when natural disasters or other problems occur."