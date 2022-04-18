Iran unveils surface-to-surface missiles, air defense systems

TEHRAN – The surface-to-surface Fath 360 and Labeik missiles as well as the Dezful and Majid air defense systems were unveiled on Monday.

They were unveiled as the Iranian Army held an annual military parade near the shrine of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran.

Speaking during the military parade, President Ebrahim Raisi also said if Israel commits the slightest military adventure against Iran, the Islamic Republic will respond at the heart of the Zionist regime.