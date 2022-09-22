Iran discloses surface-to-surface ballistic missile with 1400-km range

TEHRAN – Iran unveiled a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with range of 1400 kilometers on Thursday morning.

The one-stage ballistic missile, named Rezvan, is powered by solid fuel and equipped with a detachable warhead.

It was disclosed by the IRGC Aerospace Force while an annual military parade was held near the shrine of Imam Khomeini in southern Tehran to mark Saddam Hussein’s military invasion of Iran on September 22, 1980.