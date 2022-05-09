Iranian, Polish steel, metal industries explore ways of expanding ties

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) hosted a business forum with a Polish delegation from the country’s Silesia Chamber of Commerce (SCC) on Monday, the TCCIMA portal reported.

In this meeting, which was attended by the representatives of companies active in the steel and metal industries, the two sides explored ways of expanding mutual cooperation.

During the gathering, the Polish side expressed willingness for supplying the country’s metal and steel needs from Iran since due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, Polish companies are no longer able to import from Ukraine.

TCCIMA Deputy Head for International Affairs Hesameddin Hallaj and Head of Iran-Poland Joint Chamber of Commerce Rahim Banamolaei also delivered speeches and expressed TCCIMA’s readiness to facilitate cooperation between Iranian and Polish companies.

EF/MA