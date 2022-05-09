Iran’s Shahdab complete signing of Donovan Dzavoronok

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball club Shahdab completed the signing of Czech Republic outside hitter Donovan Dzavoronok.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Italian club Vero Volley Monza, has joined Shahdab for the 2022 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship.

Shahdab have already reached an agreement with Cuban middle blocker Robertlandy Simon Aties and Canadian outside hitter John Gordon "Gord" Perrin.

The Asian Club Volleyball Championship will be held in Tehran, Iran, from May 14 to 20.

Shahdab will start the campaign with a match against Iraqi team Al Bahri in Pool B on May 14.

Al Rayyan of Qatar, Kazakhstan’s Taraz, Nakhon Ratchasima QminC from Thailand, Japanese Suntory Sunbirds, Iraqi team Al Bahri, Uzbek Telecom from Uzbekistan, and Iranian teams Paykan and Shahdab will compete for the title.

The winners of the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship will qualify for the FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.