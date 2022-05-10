Iran denounces ‘terrorist attack’ on Egypt military

TEHRAN – Iran has reacted to a recent deadly attack on the Egyptian military in the Sinai Peninsula that resulted in the death of more than ten Egyptian troops.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has condemned the recent terrorist attack on the Egyptian army in the Sinai that killed and wounded a number of military personnel, the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Khatibzadeh underlined that fighting the evil phenomenon of terrorism which has unfortunately expanded in the Muslim countries with help from some outside quarters calls for close cooperation among regional countries.

On Saturday, an Egyptian army officer and 10 soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack claimed by the Daesh terrorist group, the most remarkable attack in years. It was is one of the most violent attacks in recent years in North Sinai, where the Egyptian security forces are cracking down on militants linked to the Daesh group. For years, Egypt has been facing an escalation in the activities of extremist groups in North and Central Sinai.

Since February 2018, the Egyptian forces have launched a wide campaign against armed and extremist groups in the region, and in other parts of the country.