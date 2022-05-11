TEDPIX gains nearly 25,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 24,981 points to 1.564 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 11.362 billion securities worth 65.203 trillion rials (about $233.7 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 21,371 points, and the second market’s index gained 40,526 points.

Head of Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi has said 25 new major companies are ready to offer their shares at the country’s stock exchange.

“Many initial public offerings (IPOs) are going to be made in the near future, and now about 25 companies are ready to enter the market,” Eshqi told IRNA on April 24.

