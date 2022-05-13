143 idle units return to production cycle in Qom province in a year

TEHRAN – As announced by a provincial official, 143 idle units returned to the production cycle in Qom province during the previous Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20).

Abdolreza Shamli, the deputy head of Industries, Mines, and Trade Department of the province, said that 13.7 trillion rials (about $50 million) was invested to revived these units.

The official also announced that the mentioned units returning to the production cycle created direct jobs for 4,162 persons.

