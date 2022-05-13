Iran earn two wins in U16 FIBA Asian Championship WABA qualification

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Syria and Lebanon in the U16 FIBA Asian Championship WABA qualification underway in Amman, Jordan.

The Persians defeated Syria 99-50 in their first match and beat Lebanon 72-67 in their second match.

Iran are scheduled to meet Jordan and Iraq respectively in the following days.

The West Asia Basketball Association (WABA) is a subzone of FIBA Asia, consisting of countries from West Asia.