Iranian crafters to show off skills at Bukhara festival

TEHRAN – A selection of eight Iranian craftspeople and goldsmiths will take part in the first International Festival of Gold Embroidery and Jewelry, which will be held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, from May 21 to 25.

According to organizers, more than 150 representatives of gold embroidery and jewelry art from 50 countries are expected to participate in the festival.

The event seeks to promote gold embroidery as a tool to create job opportunities for young people in particular. Moreover, it will embrace folk festivals, folklore and drama groups, theatrical performances of musicians and comedians, concert programs of artists and master classes by masters, artists’ squares, and excursion routes.

Winners will be awarded by the Organizing Committee with a diploma, a souvenir, and prizes which include $5,000 for the best gold embroider, $5,000 for the best jeweler, $3,000 for best master of embroidery school.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next. In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts. Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

