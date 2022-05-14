Tourism ministry celebrates birthday of Hossein Mahjubi, painter of peace and paradise

TEHRAN – The 92nd birthday of painter Hossein Mahjubi was celebrated on Friday by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

The celebration attended by deputy tourism minister Saeid Ohadi and the secretary of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Abbas Araghchi, was held at the Sadabad Cultural and Historical Complex.

“This celebration is being organized to observe Mr. Mahjubi’s career that spans over 60 years and the works he created for his country and the future generation,” Ohadi said.

“His works represent resistance and peace, which come from his pure thoughts,” he added.

“He sees the signs and images with his mind, draws the horizon with his eyes and materializes his wishes with his will,” he stated.

In his short speech, Araghchi said, “Regarding the eternal works master Mahjubi has created over the past six decades, he is an honor to our people and the country.”

“I’m not an art expert, however, as an art enthusiast, I see the element of peace in all works of the master,” he added.

“The master has not presented nature as unruly in any of his works; peace, great consistency in all parts and perfect harmony in colors can be recognized. Trees and unruly horses are the key elements in his paintings and come in perfect harmony in his works,”

Art expert Faezeh Tavassoli also said, “Master Mahjubi has spent also his life promoting Iranian culture and art, and also enjoys great fame outside his homeland.”

Mahjubi is called “the painter of paradise” by art critics, and his works have been showcased in over a hundred solo and group exhibitions.

Tehran’s Mehrsan Gallery held a retrospective of Mahjubi in December 2019.

He has produced about 6000 works in sketches, watercolors, oil paintings and calligraphic paintings.

Many of his works are preserved by museums and private collectors around the world.

The Gooya House of Culture and Art in Tehran organized an exhibition of his paintings in May 2018 to mark his 88th birthday.

Photo: Painter Hossein Mahjubi (C), the organizers and guests pose for a photograph during the 92nd birthday celebration of the artist at the Sadabad Cultural and Historical Complex in Tehran on May 13, 2022.

