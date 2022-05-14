Iran’s Raisi offers condolences over UAE president’s demise

TEHRAN — In a message late on Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed sorrow over the demise of Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The president’s condolence message was addressed to the UAE crown prince.

“The news of the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, caused grief and sorrow,” Raisi said.

He added, “I offer my condolences on his passing to Your Excellency, the government and the nation of the United Arab Emirates, and I pray for him and wish you and your family patience.”

On Saturday, UAE Federal Supreme Council elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as President of the State. The rulers of the UAE’s seven sheikhdoms made the decision at a meeting.

After his election, Mohamed expressed appreciation of the “precious trust” placed in him by members of the council, WAM reported.

Widely known as MBZ, Sheikh Mohamed is one of the Arab world’s most powerful leaders.

Bin Zayed, 61, had already been exerting power for years when Sheikh Khalifa suffered spells of illness, including a stroke in 2014.



