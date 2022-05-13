People won’t tolerate normalization with Israel, Iran FM says

TEHRAN - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has reminded Lebanon's Culture Minister Mohammad Wissam al-Mortada that normalizing relations with Israel would never be tolerated by the people of the region.

He made the statements during a meeting of the two ministers in Tehran on Wednesday, when they reviewed the recent events in the region, the promotion of ties among Islamic nations, and the growth of bilateral cooperation.

Amir Abdollahian discussed the unique position of Lebanon in Iran’s foreign policy as well as the long history of cordial ties between the Iranian population and all Lebanese factions and tribes.

He described the Lebanese people's resistance to the Zionist regime's constant assault as a bright example for the regional nations.

"Therefore, the resilient people of the region will never go under the burden of normalization with the terrorist and child-killing Israeli regime," the Iranian foreign minister added.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain concluded rapprochement agreements with Israel in September 2020. Sudan and Morocco followed suit, sparking outrage among Muslims, with Palestinians calling it a "knife in the back."

Amir Abdollahian also faulted the repressive Western sanctions for economic problems in Lebanon, stating that Tehran is willing to further up economic cooperation with Beirut if the Lebanese government and people want it.

Western nations, led by the United States, have imposed punitive sanctions on the Lebanese economy in order to pressure Beirut's government to isolate Hezbollah and remove it from the country's political and military scene.

For his part, Al-Mortada praised Iran's unique position in the West Asian region, noting that Beirut is ready to develop its ties with all friendly and fraternal regional countries, particularly the Islamic Republic.

He discussed issues such as the Lebanese people's livelihood and fundamental necessities, emphasizing that the Lebanese government and people would act in their country's best interests and will not wait for foreign support or answers.



