Iranian military chief visits Dushanbe

TEHRAN — Iranian Armed Force chief Mohammad Bagheri visited Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Monday by leading a high-level military delegation.

His visit is intended to promote defense and military cooperation between Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri and his high-ranking military delegation were welcomed by Major General Imam Ali Saberzadeh, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Defense Minister of Tajikistan, and other high-ranking Tajik military officials.

Upon his arrival, Bagheri said strengthening military and defense cooperation between the two countries is the main objective of the visit.

General Bagheri added Iran and Tajikistan are located in an important “geopolitical region” so that “events and incidents” in each of these two countries will affect the other.



Referring to the policy of the Iranian government to develop relations with neighbors, General Bagheri said, “In line with improving security and calm in the two countries, we will have bilateral meetings during the trip with military and political officials.”

Reportedly, during his stay in Dushanbe, Bagheri is to meet with the president of Tajikistan and visit the military and scientific centers of country’s Armed Forces.

