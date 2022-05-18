Iranian military chief, Tajik president insist on need to establish peace in Afghanistan

TEHRAN - Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, in a meeting in Dushanbe on Tuesday, stressed the need for joint efforts to establish peace and security in Afghanistan, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, President Rahmon noted that historical affinities and common language used by the two nations have provided a unique chance for enhancing bilateral relations in different defensive, military, cultural, political, and economic areas.

Referring to the inauguration of an Iranian factory for building drones in Tajikistan, the Tajik leader said that the armed forces of his country welcome any kind of defensive and military cooperation with Iran.

In the meantime, the Iranian side referred to the strategic position of Iran and Tajikistan in the region and said that expansion of different military cooperation with Tajikistan is high on the agenda of Tehran.

