Iran opens drone factory in Tajikistan

TEHRAN – A drone production plant has been inaugurated in Tajikistan’s capital at the presence of Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri and Tajik Defense Minister General Shirali Mirzo.

The Ababil 2, an all-Iranian UAV production plant, was inaugurated in Dushanbe with the aim of boosting defense and military cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan. The plant was set up with expertise provided by the specialists of the Iranian ministry of defense.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Major General Bagheri pointed out that Iran, with the efforts of its committed specialists and scientists and the use of domestic capabilities, has been able to achieve a significant growth in all military and defense dimensions, especially drones.

“Today, we are in a position where we can export military equipment to allied and friendly countries in addition to meeting domestic needs in order to increase security and lasting peace,” he pointed out.

According to Fars News, General Bagheri described the opening of the Ababil 2 plant in Tajikistan as a turning point in military cooperation between the two countries.

“God willing, in the future, we will see more cooperation and interaction from all levels of military defense between Iran and Tajikistan,” he added.

In the end, the symbolic key of the plant and the certificate of completion of the training course were awarded to the commander and staff of the Tajik Air Force.

General Mirzo and General Bagheri also explored avenues for promoting cooperation between Tehran and Dushanbe, the fight against terrorism in Central Asia, and regional cooperation with a focus on Afghanistan, according to Tasnim.

Stressing the need for interaction between the armed forces of Iran and Tajikistan, General Bagheri said, “The promotion of regional and mutual cooperation, the exchange of training (experiences), and the enhancement of military cooperation in the fight against terrorism must be a priority for the armed forces of the two countries.”

For his part, the Tajik defense minister welcomed Iran’s seriousness in the war on terrorism, organized crimes, and drug trafficking.

General Mirzo also described plans for joint military drills and improvement of military equipment as the priorities in the interaction between Tajikistan and Iran.

General Bagheri also held talks with General Saimumin Yatimov, Chairman of the State Security Committee of the Republic of Tajikistan, for bilateral cooperation on security and border issues.

Strengthening defense and military capabilities to increase cooperation at common borders, as well as issues and developments in the region, including Afghanistan, was one of the most important topics of the meeting.

The two sides underlined the need to continue interactions, consultations, and specialized meetings on regional and inter-regional issues.