‘Vice Presidency for Science and Technology supports knowledge-based oil companies’

TEHRAN - Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari said his department has close cooperation with the Oil Ministry in supporting knowledge-based companies active in the oil and gas industry, Shana reported.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022), Sattari underlined the positive role of the oil industry in the growth and development of knowledge-based companies, saying: "The role of the oil industry in the development of knowledge-based companies is serious, and fortunately we have close cooperation with the Oil Ministry in this regard."

The official praised the oil exhibition as a platform for showcasing the capabilities of the country’s oil industry and emphasized the strong presence of knowledge-based companies in this year’s exhibition.

The 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on May 13.

