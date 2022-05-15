Iran in third place of Deaflympics medal table

TEHRAN – Iranian athletes claimed 14 gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals in the 2021 Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil.

Ukraine won 61, 38 silver and 38 bronze medals in total and claimed the title.

The U.S. finished in second place, winning 19 gold, 11 silver and 25 bronze medals.

The Iranian delegation took part in the 24th edition of the games in eight sports in athletics, beach volleyball, football, judo, karate, shooting, taekwondo and wrestling.

“Success in Silence” was Iran’s official motto in the competition.