Iranian athletes win two golds at 2021 Deaflympics
May 4, 2022 - 14:24
TEHRAN – Iran’s Amirmohammad Daftari and Milad Sadeghzadeh claimed two gold medals at the Deaflympics underway in the Brazilian city of Caxias do Sul.
Daftari his Korean rival in the Men’s -73kg judo final.
Karate athlete Milad Sadeghzadeh also claimed a gold medal after beating his Ukrainian rival 7-3 in the final match of the -60kg.
The Deaflympics had initially been scheduled to take place from December 5 to 21 in 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19 complications.
The delayed Deaflympics is due to run until May 15.
