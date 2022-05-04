Iranian athletes win two golds at 2021 Deaflympics

TEHRAN – Iran’s Amirmohammad Daftari and Milad Sadeghzadeh claimed two gold medals at the Deaflympics underway in the Brazilian city of Caxias do Sul.

Daftari his Korean rival in the Men’s -73kg judo final.

Karate athlete Milad Sadeghzadeh also claimed a gold medal after beating his Ukrainian rival 7-3 in the final match of the -60kg.

The Deaflympics had initially been scheduled to take place from December 5 to 21 in 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19 complications.

The delayed Deaflympics is due to run until May 15.