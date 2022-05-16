Preclinical studies of Cov Pars vaccine published by prestigious journal

TEHRAN – The preclinical studies on the Razi Cov Pars vaccine have been published in the Frontiers in Immunology as one of the world’s leading journals of immunology.

Ranked first in the world for citing immunology, the journal is ranked Q1 and published as open access, in which the article of Razi Cov Pars was published with an impact factor of 7.6.

The article, entitled “safety and efficacy of combined intramuscular/intranasal Razi-Cov Pars vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2: A preclinical study in several animal models”, is compiled by Seyed Reza Banihashem, Ali Es’haghi, Mohammad H. Fallah Mehrabadi.

In this article, how to achieve the injectable dose and also the high immunogenicity of the vaccine are specified.

The vaccine employs recombinant versions of the spike protein and tutors the immune system against the virus by producing antibodies. This article will be published online next week and will be available in all regions of the world.

The results of phases one, two, and three of the vaccine will also be published in the most prestigious journals of the world in the coming months.

Developed by the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute, Razi Cov Pars is the second Iranian-made vaccine that started the clinical trial on February 27, 2021.

The vaccine is protein-based, which employs recombinant versions of the spike protein and tutors the immune system against the virus by producing antibodies.

It is developed in 3 doses. The first two doses are injectable and the third dose is intranasal. The second dose of the vaccine will be injected into the volunteers 21 days later and the third dose will be inhaled 51 days later.

At the end of the second phase of clinical trials, Cov Pars proved 80 percent immunogenicity.

A number of countries have requested to purchase the Cov Pars vaccine for COVID-19, and negotiations are underway to take the necessary measures for export, Mohammad Hossein Fallah, spokesman for the Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute said in December 2021.

So far, three Iranian vaccines against coronavirus published the results of their clinical studies in prestigious journals.

An article on the first two clinical trial phases of COVIRAN - the first homegrown vaccine for coronavirus - was published in “BMJ Open”, a leading multidisciplinary medical journal.

The study of the Pastu Covac vaccine trial has been accepted by a prestigious international scientific journal, to be soon published, Alireza Biglari, head of the Pasteur Institute, has announced.

Moreover, the results of pre-clinical studies of “Pastu Covad” vaccine, the first Iranian-made coronavirus vaccine based on adenovirus, have been published in one of the prestigious international journals.

