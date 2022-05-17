Cradle of ancient civilizations, Iran is to mark cultural heritage week

TEHRAN – A cradle of ancient civilizations, and a crossroads of cultures, Iran is to celebrate its national cultural heritage week, which commences on Wednesday.

Various exhibitions, meetings, workshops, and festivals have been organized to mark Iran’s rich heritage from the early civilizations through to the modern era.

Iran played a leading cultural role as a source of innovation, as a melting pot and cultural powerhouse connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe. Highlights are the pre-Islamic empires of the Achaemenids and Sassanids, the formation of a Persian-Islamic culture, and the artistic masterpieces of the 9th to 13th centuries as well as the heyday of the Safavids to name a few.

The second day of the cultural heritage week is concurrent with the International Museum Day, which represents a unique moment for the international museum community.

The objective of International Museum Day is to raise awareness about the fact that, “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.”

“The Power of Museums” is selected as the motto of International Museum Day 2022, meaning museums have the power to transform the world around us.

The ancient land hosts some of the world’s oldest cultural monuments including bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, gardens, and rich natural and rural landscapes, 26 of which are UNESCO World Heritage.

AFM