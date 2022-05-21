MPs: U.S. must give up hostility, return to its JCPOA obligations

TEHRAN — Two parliamentarians have taken the recent hostile position of the United States in regards to the ongoing negotiations in Vienna intended to lift sanctions on Iran as well as unfreezing Iran’s assets abroad with a pinch of salt, demanding a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear pact.

“Unfortunately, experience has shown that the United States has never been trustworthy and we always see lies and deception by its politicians,” Mohammad Saleh Jokar, the representative of the people of Yazd, told the ICANA news agency about the United States’ negative stance on the release of Iran's frozen assets in South Korea.

Talks to revive the nuclear deal started in Vienna in April 2021. However, the U.S. has caused the talks to stalemate as it refuses to delist the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps from the list of foreign terrorist organizations.

Jokar said if the nuclear agreement is revived, there is some degree of certainty that it would be operational. However, he said, if the Americans lift the sanctions based on the agreement, they will impose new sanctions under the pretext of missiles, human rights, regional issues, etc.

Recently, European Union political director Enrique Mora visited Iran to help restart the nuclear talks in Vienna. After Mora returned to Brussels, EU foreign policy chief said the talks in Tehran had “gone better than expected”.

MP Jokar said the Iranian negotiators must not allow any loopholes in case the agreement is resurrected.

“Our country's negotiating team must deal with the Americans intelligently so that there is no room for the slightest mistake,” Jokar remarked.

He added undoubtedly the White House is trying to strike an “immature” agreement so that it can violate it in the future.

“Our country's officials also do not trust the United States, and this is a result of the White House's hostile actions against the Iranian people,” the MP noted.

'U.S. has little understanding of facts’

Similarly, Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the parliament, told ICANA that people across the world and independent countries are grappling with the problems that the U.S. has “little understanding of the facts”.

The MP also labeled the United States government’s stance on Iran's internal affairs as “interventionist”, saying, “In many countries, even in the United States and Europe, people protest and gather in the streets for various reasons.”

Following subsidy reform plan which was introduced some two weeks ago by the Iranian government there were sporadic protests in certain cities against price rises. The United States expressed support for the protestors.

Jahanabadi stressed, “The interventionist statements of the Americans are surprising, because the difficult economic conditions and rising prices are created by American sanctions, and Iran does not stop its peaceful nuclear activities, because it signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and it has fulfilled its commitments.”

Under the JCPOA Iran agreed to put limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for termination of economic and financial sanctions. The agreement was approved by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

Noting that even the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) endorsed Iran's loyalty to the agreement, the MP asked, “Why did the United States withdraw from the JCPOA?”

He then continued, “Every person who has the most basic intellectual ability will notice the nonsensical remarks of the Americans. They are the main cause of Iran's current problems and issues.”

The MP stressed that in the new round of negotiations, Iran has agreed to fully return to all its obligations, but the American side has sidelined the negotiations and wants to bring the dialogue to a standstill by raising issues that have nothing to do with the JCPOA.

“Americans do not have a proper understanding of how to interact with others. Their attitude towards China, Chile, Brazil, Uruguay and other countries for four decades is an example of the Americans not behaving properly. Weren't the Americans in Afghanistan for years? Finally, we saw how they suddenly left the country and what problems they caused to the Afghan people.”

He added, “We are dealing with a country in the world who does not have a proper understanding of its own interests and the world at large.”

Jahanabadi noted that the U.S. claims that it supports the Iranian people, but if it was sincere, it must not have quit the nuclear deal while Iran was fully honoring its commitments.

“Unfortunately, this is the behavior of Americans. They think that the people of the world like the 1940s-1950s, believe in the Americans’ slogan, but in fact, the American’s words no longer have any weight to the people, and this is because the Americans are the root cause of all the misfortunes in the world,” the MP concluded.

