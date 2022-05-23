5 dead, tens injured as building collapses in southwest Iran

TEHRAN – At least five people have lost their lives and 27 others have been injured when parts of an unfinished 10-story building in Abadan, southwestern Khuzestan province, collapsed on Monday afternoon.

About 80 were trapped under rubble, ISNA quoted Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the national rescue service, as saying.

The building is located on Abadan's busiest street where commercial, medical, and office buildings predominate.

Emergency teams have been dispatched from other cities to help with the rescue operation.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

