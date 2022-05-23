Iranian woman weightlifter Bajelani banned for doping

TEHRAN – Iranian woman weightlifter Elnaz Bajelani has been banned for three years after admitting an anti-doping rule violation.

She has tested positive for the presence of the prohibited substance Drostanolone.

Bajelani will be ineligible for competition for three years from Dec. 7, 2021 to Dec. 5, 2024.

Bajelani represented Iran at the 2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

She finished in sixth place with a total of 202kg in 81kg weight class.

Bajelani is the second Iranian woman weightlifter who to have tested positive for a banned substance.

Pupak Basami had been banned for six months for use of Methylphenidate.