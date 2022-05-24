TCCIMA hosts Iran-India business forum

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) hosted an Iran-India business forum on Monday in which businessmen from the two sides discussed areas for mutual cooperation, the TCCIMA portal reported.

Aimed at reviewing new strategies to improve the level of trade relations between the two countries, the forum was attended by the representatives of more than 150 Iranian and Indian companies.

The event was organized by TCCIMA in collaboration with the Iran-India Joint Chamber of Commerce and the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

Headed by the deputy head of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Indian delegation was comprised of representatives of various companies active in the fields of health, agriculture and food industry, chemicals, financial services, packaging, etc.

Speaking in this meeting, TCCIMA Secretary-General Bahman Eshqi stated that holding such business events could open a new chapter in the economic relations between Iran and India.

"Currently, there are concerns from both sides about the development of cooperation between the two countries, and we hope that such negotiations will lead to a more favorable situation in bilateral trade relations,” he added.

Further in the event, the Indian embassy’s commercial attaché in Tehran pointed to the economies of Iran and India as being complementary and said: "Iranian companies should use the capacity and capability of Indian industries and technology companies to join global markets."

