Tehran, Muscat ink 7 co-op documents

TEHRAN – Iran and Oman have signed seven memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to expand cooperation in various areas, including commerce, plant quarantine, agriculture, sports, environment, labor, and standards.

The MOUs were signed by Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin and Head of Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak on the sidelines of President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Muscat, the TPO portal reported.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, including senior officials from various ministries and the representatives of 30 major companies, Raisi arrived in Muscat on Monday.

During his stay in Oman, the Iranian president met with senior Omani officials including Oman’s Sultan, Haitham bin Tariq.

EF/MA