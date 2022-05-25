Tehran, Islamabad seeking further cooperation in health sector

TEHRAN - Iran and Pakistan on Wednesday decided to form a joint working group to explore opportunities for strengthening cooperation in this area.

The decision was made during a meeting held between Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi and Pakistani Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that in the global health context, both countries should work closely with the other EMRO Member States and WHO to ensure that realization of tangible measures to promote health remains at the forefront of the global development agenda.

For this purpose, it was agreed that the respective Missions of both countries in Geneva may work closely, especially on important matters like the upcoming negotiations on the proposed pandemic treaty, International Health Regulations amendments, and sustainable finances of WHO.

The Pakistani minister said that Iran has carried out excellent reforms in the health sector, especially in terms of improving health care services. Iran has done commendable work in extending health insurance coverage, he said.

Both dignitaries considered areas of cooperation including enhanced cross border cooperation for infectious disease control, exchange of experts for technical assistance on Universal Health Coverage focusing on strengthening public health and primary health care delivery, exchange of healthcare financing experts for lesson sharing and guidance for developing healthcare financing policies, cooperation in medical training and research, and assisting medical professionals by granting fellowships from respective institutions and cooperation in developing mental health infrastructure and training regarding mental health services in outreach facilities.

MG