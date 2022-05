TEHRAN – Gholamreza Shabanibahar was re-elected as president of Iran archery federation on Wednesday for a four-year term till 2026.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic in Tehran, Shabanibahar secured 34 of 57 votes cast.

Mohsen Bagherian Farahabadi earned 22 votes and Sekineh Ghasempour came third with one vote.