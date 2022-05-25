Iranian artisan honored at Bukhara festival

TEHRAN – On Tuesday, Iranian artisan Ali-Asghar Khaksar was honored at the first International Festival of Gold Embroidery and Jewelry, which was will held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

Khaksar, who is a master at cutting precious and semi-precious stones, along with several other craftspeople from other countries, were honored during the closing ceremony of the festival, Mehr reported.

Eight Iranian craftspeople and goldsmiths took part in the five-day festival, which, according to organizers, hosted some 150 representatives of gold embroidery and jewelry art from 50 countries.

The event was aimed to promote gold embroidery as a tool to create job opportunities for young people in particular. Moreover, it embraced folk festivals, folklore and drama groups, theatrical performances of musicians and comedians, concert programs of artists and master classes by masters, artists’ squares, and excursion routes.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next. In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts. Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

AFM