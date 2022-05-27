Foreign Ministry says new U.S. sanctions shows Biden’s ill intentions

TEHRAN— Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that the new round of unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States shows two things: that the Biden administration does not intend to give up the failed legacy of the “maximum pressure” policy; and that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps is a nightmare for the terrorists.

Regarding the new U.S. sanctions against the Iranian citizens, Khatibzadeh said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran and its official and legal armed forces, especially the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, have always been a nightmare for terrorist and extremist groups in the region."

The spokesman added that it is natural that the U.S. government, as a mother who nurtures these terrorist groups, should not refrain from making any effort to support them, as it has imposed cruel and illegal sanctions against the Iranian people for years.

“At the time of Trump, they cowardly assassinated martyr Qassem Soleimani,” he added.

Khatibzadeh noted that it is clear that the Biden administration, despite the initial talks that were deceptive, has continued the same failed policy.

“This recent action is another sign of the U.S. government's prejudice against the Iranian people and the continuation of the scandalous policy of maximum pressure,” he reiterated.

The spokesman described the United States’ unilateral sanctions as a clear violation of international law, as stated in a recent statement by Alena Douhan, the UN Special Rapporteur.

He added that these sanctions seek nothing more than to inflict suffering on the Iranian people and the region.

The diplomat went on to emphasize that “these behaviors will not have any effect on the will of the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in pursuing its lofty goals, including the eradication of terrorism in the region, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to confront these actions proportionately and decisively, according to international law."

