50 historical monuments in South Khorasan restored

TEHRAN –A total of 50 historical buildings and aging structures throughout South Khorasan province, underwent restoration during the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), the provincial tourism chief has said.

A budget of 120 billion rials ($400,000) was allocated to the restoration projects across the eastern province, Hadi Shahverdi explained on Saturday.

Akbarieh Garden, Khan Caravanserai, and the historical core of Khusf were among the monuments, the official added.

Moreover, some 50 historical relics including metal objects, pottery, coins, and manuscripts were restored during the mentioned time, he noted.

South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert. It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

The province is an explorer’s delight – lots to discover yet barely another visitor to be found, even at the most important sights (despite a decent infrastructure of recently paved roads).

There’s also a wealth of old mud villages that seem to have been left almost complete as though to tempt archaeologists.

ABU/AFM

